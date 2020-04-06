Libya’s former PM Mahmoud Jibril dies from COVID-19 in Egypt

Cairo: Libyan former Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril died in the Egyptian capital Cairo from COVID-19 at the age of 68, a Libyan source in Cairo said.

“Jibril actually died on Saturday late night, days after his infection with the novel coronavirus,” the source told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

The late Libyan official, whose death was officially announced on Sunday, spent 10 days at an isolation hospital in Cairo before his death, according to the source.

Jibril was the head of the National Forces Alliance, a coalition of Libyan liberal parties formed in 2012, a year after the ouster and killing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.