Libya's former PM dies from COVID-19
Photo: Alchetron

Libya’s former PM Mahmoud Jibril dies from COVID-19 in Egypt

By IANS
0

Cairo: Libyan former Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril died in the Egyptian capital Cairo from COVID-19 at the age of 68, a Libyan source in Cairo said.

“Jibril actually died on Saturday late night, days after his infection with the novel coronavirus,” the source told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Related News

‘COVID-19 cases in Pakistan may reach 50,000 by end of…

UK PM’s pregnant fiancee ‘on the mend’…

Donald Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as US…

Spain overtakes Italy with 126,168 COVID-19 cases

The late Libyan official, whose death was officially announced on Sunday, spent 10 days at an isolation hospital in Cairo before his death, according to the source.

Jibril was the head of the National Forces Alliance, a coalition of Libyan liberal parties formed in 2012, a year after the ouster and killing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

You might also like
World

‘COVID-19 cases in Pakistan may reach 50,000 by end of April

World

UK PM’s pregnant fiancee ‘on the mend’ after showing COVID-19…

World

Donald Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as US death toll surges past…

World

Spain overtakes Italy with 126,168 COVID-19 cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.