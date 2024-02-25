Knife-wielding man kills 1, injures 2 at convenience store in Japan’s Sapporo

Tokyo: A convenience store employee was killed after a knife wielding man stabbed him and two other co-workers in Sapporo in the northernmost Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday, local media reported.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. local time when the man armed with what appeared to be a kitchen knife started attacking people at a Seicomart store in Sapporo’s Kita Ward, Kyodo News said.

All three store employees were taken to a nearby hospital in Japan with stab wounds, with police arresting the assailant at the scene, the report said.

The employee in his 40s was later confirmed dead. The two other workers are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The police said they arrested Hirotaka Miyanishi, 43, an unemployed man living in the same ward, who has admitted to stabbing all three.