Japan Government is offering 1 million Yen per child to families for moving out of Tokyo

The Japan Government is offering 1 million Yen per child to families if they move out of greater Tokyo. This move comes as a strategized attempt to reverse the decline in population in the rural regions of the country. The Government was, however, already offering 300,000 yen per child for the families relocating to other parts of the country.

This scheme began back in the year 2019. In the same year, Government helped 71 families, 290 families in 2020 and 1184 families in 2021. The Japan Government is aiming at helping 10,000 families to relocate, by 2027. Under this scheme, families hoping to avail the facility must live at their relocated homes for at least five years. Also, at least one family member must be employed at a company or have plans to set up a business of own. Failing to adhere to the conditions, families will have to return the entire amount that was given to them.

With young people moving out to developed cities for better opportunities, the rural regions of the country have seen a sharp fall in population. Rural regions have been majorly hit by ageing, and shrinking population. Authorities now believe in encouraging people to start living in those parts of the country.

The families living in 23 regions across Tokyo and local commuter hot-spots will be eligible for the scheme. Of the total money being offered, half will be coming from the Central Government, while the other half will be coming from local municipalities.

To draw people’s attention towards the scheme, benefits and pros of the towns and cities are being highlighted constantly. In case of Otari village, while one is the easy access to childcare, the other highlight is the availability of ‘eligible men.’