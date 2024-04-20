Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan alleges wife was given food mixed with toilet cleaner

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner. He further claimed that her health deteriorated as she was battling a stomach infection daily after consuming poisoned food.

Bushra Bibi, was recently convicted in a corruption case and in the case of her illegal marriage with Imran Khan. She is currently held in detention at their Bani Gala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad.

As per reports, Imran Khan made the allegations during a hearing of a corruption casein Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

The former cricket and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended conducting Bushra Bibi’s tests at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

He further alleged that the jail authorities were adamant about conducting the tests at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Earlier, on April 17, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of Bushra Bibi. He further threatened General Munir if anything happened to his wife.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan was sentenced to 14-year-old imprisonment along with his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on January 31.

Another court had handed Imran Khan a three-year prison sentence in August for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees in state possession and that he received during his 2018-2022 tenureship.