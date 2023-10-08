Israel attack: Disturbing video of Hamas militants parading woman’s naked body surfaces, watch

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Israel and Hamas militants, a disturbing video of woman’s body being parade naked has surfaced on the social media platforms and massively going viral.

Hamas militants parading woman’s naked body

In the video which has been shared on the X platform account named JIX5A/@JIX5A, it can be seen that the a group of armed Hamas, Palestinian terrorists, displaying the nude body of a young woman in the back of a pickup truck and chanting “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase meaning “God is Great.” The horrific video has ignited outrage across the globe.

As per JIX5A/@JIX5A, the deceased young woman was an Israeli. Even the Hamas, as per several media reports, had claimed the same.

However, the real identity of the woman is yet to be known as a German woman identified the body saying that it is of her daughter Shani Louk. She even released a video message saying that her 30-year-old daughter Shani Louk was a tattoo artist and had visited Israel to participate in a music festival for peace near the Gaza border fence. In the video which has been posted by Visegrád 24/@visegrad24/, the woman also asked the public for help with more information.

It is to be noted here that the death toll due to the war between Hamas and Israel has now surpassed 500.

