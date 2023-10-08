Israel attack: Disturbing video of Hamas militants parading woman’s naked body surfaces, watch

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Israel and Hamas militants, a disturbing video of woman’s body being parade naked has surfaced on the social media platforms and massively going viral.

In the video which has been shared on the X platform account named JIX5A/@JIX5A, it can be seen that the a group of armed Hamas, Palestinian terrorists, displaying the nude body of a young woman in the back of a pickup truck and chanting “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase meaning “God is Great.” The horrific video has ignited outrage across the globe.

As per JIX5A/@JIX5A, the deceased young woman was an Israeli. Even the Hamas, as per several media reports, had claimed the same.

Barbaric Palestinians Extremists can be seen parading around the body of a young Israeli woman. These are the people the Western world and its leaders want Israel to make peace with. The United Nations is a farce ! We have liberals trying to tell us that they came to India in… pic.twitter.com/7fz7UtMhlJ — JIX5A (@JIX5A) October 7, 2023

However, the real identity of the woman is yet to be known as a German woman identified the body saying that it is of her daughter Shani Louk. She even released a video message saying that her 30-year-old daughter Shani Louk was a tattoo artist and had visited Israel to participate in a music festival for peace near the Gaza border fence. In the video which has been posted by Visegrád 24/@visegrad24/, the woman also asked the public for help with more information.

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today. She confirmed she had seen her daughter on the video & asked the public for help with more information pic.twitter.com/LDcPsjGHP8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

It is to be noted here that the death toll due to the war between Hamas and Israel has now surpassed 500.