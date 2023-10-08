Israel-Gaza Crisis: German woman killed, paraded naked by Hamas militants, video surfaces

Israel: In a disturbing events, a video circulating on social media shows a woman’s naked body being paraded in a pickup truck by Hamas terrorists during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Some social media users have compared the body’s features to those of a German woman named Shani Louk.

Notably, the tattoos on the victim’s legs appear to match those seen in pictures of Louk. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this identification.

In another video shared on social media, Shani Louk’s mother confirmed that her 30-year-old daughter was indeed German and had been part of a tourist group in Israel. She expressed that she had seen the viral video and appealed to the public for any additional information they might have.

The video, believed to feature Shani Louk, gained widespread attention on social media amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Barbaric Palestinians Extremists can be seen parading around the body of a young Israeli woman. These are the people the Western world and its leaders want Israel to make peace with. The United Nations is a farce ! We have liberals trying to tell us that they came to India in… pic.twitter.com/7fz7UtMhlJ — JIX5A (@JIX5A) October 7, 2023

The Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a major attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of more than 300 lives and injuring thousands. In response, Israel carried out its own attacks in Gaza, leading to casualties on both sides, with over 230 Gazans reportedly killed.

During the attacks, around 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, and one woman tragically lost her life. Hamas militants reportedly infiltrated Israeli borders during the missile attacks, with an estimated 50–60 militants causing disruptions in the streets. The situation remains tense as international efforts continue to address the conflict.