Iranian film director and wife found stabbed to death at home

Tehran: In a shocking and tragic incident, renowned Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered brutally stabbed to death in their home. The assailant remains unknown, prompting an ongoing investigation.

As per the details given by the IRNA news agency the couple was found with knife wounds to their necks. Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, provided this distressing information and confirmed the tragic demise of the esteemed filmmaker and his wife.

Mona Mehrjui, the director’s daughter, made the harrowing discovery when she visited her father on Saturday night at their residence in a suburb approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Tehran, the capital city.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. However, it has been noted that the wife had previously expressed concerns about a knife threat on social media in recent weeks.

Dariush Mehrjui, 83, was a prominent figure in the Iranian film industry, noted for co-founding Iran’s film new wave during the early 1970s, with a focus on realism. His contributions to the art of filmmaking earned him numerous accolades, including a Silver Hugo from the Chicago International Film Festival in 1998 and a Golden Seashell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in 1993. Having pursued his studies in the cinema program at the University of California, Los Angeles during the early 1960s, Mehrjui’s legacy remains deeply ingrained in the world of cinema.