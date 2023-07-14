Indian Student Assaulted by Khalistan Supporters in Sydney

Sydney: A 23-year-old Indian student was viciously attacked by a group of Khalistan supporters in Sydney’s Western Suburb of Merrylands. The incident occurred on Friday morning while the student, who works as a driver, was on his way to work.

The student recounted the horrifying assault, stating that four men approached him suddenly, kicking, punching, and repeatedly striking him with a metal pole. The assailants quickly fled the scene in a grey sedan. During the attack, two of the attackers recorded the incident on their phones while others chanted “Khalistan Zindabad” (Long Live Khalistan).

The New South Wales (NSW) Police were promptly informed by witnesses who saw the incident and arrived at the scene with paramedics. The NSW Police confirmed the assault, stating that the student sustained serious injuries to his head, leg, and arm. He was rushed to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

The victim is currently undergoing corrective surgery on his arm, which was severely injured and split open at the elbow. The police have appealed to the public for any information related to the incident and are actively investigating the matter.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of Indian students in Sydney, prompting calls for swift action and justice.