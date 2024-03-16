Indian-Origin couple, daughter burnt to death at home in Canada

Ontario: An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were burnt to death after a fire broke out at their home in Canada’s Ontario.

The incident took place on March 7 at a house at the intersection of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive in Brampton.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Warikoo (51), Shilpa Kotha (47) and Mahek Warikoo(16).

The Peel police said that after their initial investigation, they found that the fire was accidental and described the fire as suspicious and are not able to ascertain the exact reason of fire.

At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental,” Mr Young told news channel CTV.

The deceased family’s neighbour, Kenneth Yousaf, said they heard a loud explosion and witnessed the entire house engulfed into flames.

In a press release, police said they are continuing to investigate the deaths of the three family members and urged anyone with information to come forward.