Indian killed, two others injured in Hezbollah missile attack in Israel

Thiruvananthapuram: One Indian worker was killed, and two others injured in a missile attack by the Hezbollah militant group in Margaliot in Israel. This is the first reported death of an Indian near Israel’s border with Lebanon in several years.

The attack took place on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Nibin Maxwell, a 31-year-old resident of Vady in Kerala’s Kollam. Seven others were grievously injured in the rocket attack.

Two of the injured hail from Kerala and were identified as Joseph George and Paul Melvin.

Nibin Maxwell’s father told IANS that he had left for Israel in January and that his elder brother Nivin was also working there.

He said that the family was informed about the death around Monday midnight. Kerala Police sources when contacted told IANS that the body was expected to reach Kerala in four days.

Maxwell is survived by his wife, who is seven months pregnant and a five-year-old daughter.

The Embassy of Israel in India mourned the death and said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon.”

The statement further said, “Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance.“

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 18,000 Indians continue to reside in Israel despite the advisory issued in October that had prompted India to undertake the evacuation of several batches of Indians. After some days the evacuation was paused.

Israel has suspended work permits for thousands of Palestinians because of the ongoing conflict leading to vacancies in a large number of positions. India and Israel had signed an agreement in May 2023 for 42,000 Indian workers to be absorbed into the Israeli economy.