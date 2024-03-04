IDF carries out heavy shelling against Hezbollah in south Lebanon, West Bank

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out heaving shelling against Hezbollah in south Lebanon and West Bank areas, media reports said.

Reports said that the IDF fighter jets are continuing their shelling against Hezbollah infrastructure in Ayta As Shab and Kfar Kila areas of southern Lebanon as well as in the West Bank.

The Israeli attack comes after Hezbollah allegedly carried out rocket attacks on the northern territories in Metula, Malkia and Ghajar on Sunday.

Israeli intelligence has said that they fear heightened tensions in the West Bank area in the coming days and have also increased the deployment of troops in the border areas of the West Bank.

The Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarullah has also in a recent televised address lashed out against Israel on the situation in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians.

Israel has also warned Hezbollah, and has publicly announced that Israel is prepared for a multi-pronged war if needed.