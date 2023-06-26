Honduran President declares curfew after mass shooting kills 13

Tegucigalpa: Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento has declared a curfew in the city of Choloma after 13 people were killed during a mass shooting.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the President said she took the decision in the wake of the “brutal and ruthless terrorist attack” carried out by “hired thugs trained and directed by the drug lords”.

The massacre occured on Saturday night after heavily armed men burst into a billiard hall and opened fire while a birthday party was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city is located in the Sula Valley region.

The curfew, which came into force on Sunday, will continue for at least 15 days.