Global Covid-19 case tally tops 202 mn, deaths surges past 4.28 million

By IANS
Global Covid-19 update
Image Credits: IANS

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.28 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 202,183,140, 4,285,440 and 4,376,808,997, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 35,738,154 and 616,713, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 200 mn, Deaths above 4.27 mn:…

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 200 mn: Johns Hopkins…

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,895,385 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,151,779), France (6,350,899), Russia (6,340,370), the UK (6,070,873), Turkey (5,870,741), Argentina (5,012,754), Colombia (4,834,634), Spain (4,588,132), Italy (4,390,684), Iran (4,119,110), Germany (3,795,609) and Indonesia (3,639,616), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 562,752 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (427,371), Mexico (243,733), Peru (196,873), Russia (161,343), the UK (130,585), Italy (128,209), Colombia (122,277), France (112,379), Argentina (107,302) and Indonesia (100,636).

You might also like
World

US adds 5 terrorist commanders from three terrorist groups to global list

World

Taliban captures second provincial capital in Afghanistan

Nation

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins India’s first-ever Olympic gold in javelin…

COVID 19

Novel device to diagnose Covid-19 from saliva samples: study

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.