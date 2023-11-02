General elections to be held in Pakistan on February 11, 2024

Islamabad: The Election commission of Pakistan has finally announced the long-awaited dates for the upcoming general elections on Thursday that the polls will be held on February 11.

According to Sajeel Swati, the electoral body’s counsel, the process of drawing constituencies will be completed by January 29, Dawn reported.

According to Sajeel Swati, the electoral body’s counsel, the process of drawing constituencies will be completed by January 29, Dawn reported.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on August 9.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah took up the pleas moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others, the Dawn newspaper reported.