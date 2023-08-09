Eye-bleeding disease kills lady in Europe, Tourists warned amidst concerns of spread

Eye-bleeding disease kills lady in Europe
New Delhi: A deadly eye-bleeding disease has reportedly killed a woman in Europe. Following the death of the woman, tourists have now been warned as the disease can spread more.

As per reports, a patient recently died after contracting Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever in North Macadonia, reported The Sun. The disease reportedly can cause the patient’s eyes to bleed.

Reportedly, it is a tick-borne virus and the disease kills up to 40 per cent of infected people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The bug can reportedly be pass from human-to-human contact by blood or bodily fluids.

The 27-year-old female was suspected of catching the bug from a tick bite on July 19, 2023.

