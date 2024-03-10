Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitudes on the Richter scale, shook Indonesia’s Banda Sea on Sunday.

The tremor was epicenter at 7.30 degrees south latitude and 129.27 degrees east longitude, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Its depth was 98.4 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the earthquake has not prompted any tsunami advisories. No reports of casualties or injuries have been reported in the earthquake so far.

Earlier, three people were found dead and 10 others went missing amid floods and landslides striking Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, a senior official of the local disaster management agency said.

Head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, Fajar Sukma, said on Friday that heavy downpours on Thursday triggered the floods and landslides in 10 regencies and towns of the province, causing bridges to collapse and sweeping away houses, Xinhua news agency reported.

The floods submerged roads, paralysing transportation, and affected tens of thousands of houses, leading to evacuations, he added.

Meanwhile, food, blankets, medicine and other supplies have been flowing to the disaster-affected areas.