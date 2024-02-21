Earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes shakes Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan during the early morning hours of Wednesday. As per information, the quake struck Afghanistan at 04:17:56 (IST) on Wednesday.

As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at 37.26 Latitude and 70.18 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

No casualties or injuries due to the earthquake have been reported till now.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake in Afghanistan. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 21-02-2024, 04:17:56 IST, Lat: 37.26 & Long: 70.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier on February 9, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude shook the nation. As per information, the quake struck Afghanistan at 04:56:22 (IST). As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at 36.18 Latitude and 70.98 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 115 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

However, tremors of the earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan as well. Before that, on January 11, 2024, another earthquake struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology had reported. The earthquake was of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale. It is noteworthy mentioning that the tremors of this quake were also felt in parts of North India.

As per reports from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geoscience, the earthquake’s epicentre, with a depth of 192.1 km, was initially determined to be at 36.52 degrees north latitude and 70.71 degrees east longitude.