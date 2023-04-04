Donald Trump arrested in hush money case

Trump surrendered before the New York court to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader's 2024 presidential campaign.

World
By Subadh Nayak 0
Image Credits: IANS (File Photo)

New York: Former US President Donald Trump was reportedly arrested in the hush money case. He was arrested after he surrendered before the Manhattan grand jury in New York City.

According to nbcnews.com, Trump surrendered before the New York court to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader’s 2024 presidential campaign.

It is to be noted here that Trump is facing several charges due to an alleged hush money payment of $130,000, to adult film star Stormy Daniels during 2016 presidential campaign.

With this Trump officially became the first former president to face criminal charges.

Subadh Nayak 8715 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

