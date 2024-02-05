Dog freed after getting trapped in shipping container for 7 days, pics

New Delhi: A dog was freed after getting trapped in a shipping container for more than a week in the USA. A group of Coast Guard inspectors rescued it at a Texas port. Post rescue, the dog has been named as Connie.

As per a Facebook post by U.S. Coast Guard Heartland shared on February 1, the Coast Guard inspectors were randomly selecting from thousands of shipping containers for inspection when they heard barking and scratching sound coming from one of the containers in a stack.

As they opened the door of the said container, a dog came out of it. Somehow, the dog reportedly had been trapped in the container for more than a week. The dog was found tired and hungry when it was rescued. It became very happy to see her rescuers.

The Coast Guard members gave her water and took the dog to a animal shelter for further care.