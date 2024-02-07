Death toll in Chile wildfires rises to 131: Reports

Santiago: The death toll from the wildfires affecting the region of Valparaiso in central Chile has risen to 131, the country’s Legal Medical Service (SML) has reported.

The agency said in a statement on Tuesday that 35 of the deceased have been identified, while medical and technical teams have performed 82 autopsies, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, eight deceased individuals have been handed over to their families.

“The SML reiterates its condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and maintains its commitment to continue acting as quickly as possible to provide a rapid response to those affected,” the agency said.

The Chile wildfires, which started last Friday at different points for reasons that are still under investigation, have burned over 9,700 hectares in various locations in the Valparaiso region.

Between 3,100 and 6,100 homes had some sort of damage amid a heat wave sweeping the South American country this austral summer.

The Valparaiso region, where over one million people reside, remains covered under a thick blanket of black smoke. Fire department personnel are using helicopters and trucks to fight the massive fire, especially around the city of Vina del Mar. It poses as a tough challenge for the rescue teams to reach all the affected areas.

In response to the emergency, a state of emergency for catastrophe has been declared to deploy extra resources and allow military intervention. A health alert has also been issued in the region, along with curfews.

Reports tell us that this forest fire in Chile is the worst disaster since the 2010 earthquake that claimed over 500 lives.