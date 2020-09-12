Washington: Covid-19 cases around the globe have reached 28.3 million on Saturday.

The overall death toll has increased to over 913,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to reports, the total number of cases stands at 28,331,121 while the fatalities rose to 913,015 revealed the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) in its latest update.

Highest number of deaths was recorded in US at 192,968 while the infected numbers stands at 6,443,048.

India ranks second in the list with 4,562,414 cases. The death toll stands at 76,271.

The third rank in the pandemic causalities is Brazil. The total cases stands at 4,238,446.