China reports 31 new locally transmitted Covid cases in Jiangsu Province

By IANS
(Xinhua/Wang Guansen/IANS)

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 31 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 40 new imported cases, of which 19 were reported in Yunnan, 13 in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu and one in Sichuan, Xinhua reported.

Four new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Monday.

