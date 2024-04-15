Chinese firm grants 10 days ‘sad leave’ for employees

In a motive to grant relaxation to the employees, a Chinese firm has granted 10 days of leaves apart from the other general leaves that is termed as sad leave.

The company is of the opinion that if an employee is sad, s/he can’t work happily. Rather the employee should enjoy a leave when he can use the day as per his choice to address the problem regarding sadness. And once he overcomes out of the sad, he can join to his works and can work happily.

Employees at Chinese supermarket chain Fat Dong Lai can take up to 10 days of “sad leave” annually, with no manager approval needed, reported NDTV about this leave.

Nicknamed the “Haidilao of supermarkets,” this firm reportedly goes above and beyond with pampering customer service, offering unique perks like blood pressure checks, handbag care, and even pet feeding stations!

