CEO of UK Company suffers heart attack during morning jog, Smartwatch becomes life saviour

London: In a recent incident in the UK, a smartwatch proved to be a life-saving device for one Paul Wapham, the CEO of Hockey Wales.

As per the media reports, while on his morning run near his home, Wapham experienced acute chest pain, which turned out to be a heart attack due to a complete blockage in one of his arteries.

Fortunately, Wapham was able to use his smart-watch to contact his wife, who rushed him to the hospital immediately. While undergoing treatment, it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack and underwent a procedure to unclog the blocked artery.

After six days in the coronary unit, Wapham is now recovering at home and will be attending an after-care service at the hospital as part of his ongoing rehabilitation.

Wapham expressed his shock at the incident, as he had no risk factors for a heart attack and maintained a healthy lifestyle.

This incident highlights the importance of wearable technology such as smartwatches, which have been proven to save lives by detecting abnormalities in users’ health through sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more. The quick access to emergency contact and health monitoring features of smartwatches can make a significant difference in critical situations like Wapham’s.

