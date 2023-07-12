Bird flu outbreaks in animals pose risk to humans: WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a statement that the current outbreaks of avian influenza have caused devastation in animal populations. Avian influenza viruses normally spread among birds, but the increasing number of H5N1 avian influenza detections among mammals has raised concern that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily.

“The current outbreaks of avian influenza (also called “bird flu”) have caused devastation in animal populations, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals, and harmed farmers’ livelihoods and the food trade. Although largely affecting animals, these outbreaks pose ongoing risks to humans. Avian influenza viruses normally spread among birds, but the increasing number of H5N1 avian influenza detections among mammals—which are biologically closer to humans than birds are—raises concern that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily. In addition, some mammals may act as mixing vessels for influenza viruses, leading to the emergence of new viruses that could be more harmful to animals and humans,” reads the statement issued by the World Health Organization on July 12.

Issuing the statement the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) urged countries to work together across sectors to save as many animals as possible and to protect people.

How to curb birdflu