Bangladesh reports over 1400 deaths this year due to dengue

Dhaka: Bangladesh has reported more than 1,400 dengue deaths so far this year, with nearly 300,000 people infected by the mosquito-borne disease.

Based on the latest data by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the dengue prevalence has reached an alarming situation this year, with a total of 283,593 cases and 1,425 deaths recorded as of Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the latest figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, the dengue deaths this year included 77 in November, 359 in October, 396 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July.

From November 1 to 7, 12,418 new dengue cases were recorded after 67,769 people were reported to be infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, according to the DGHS.

The South Asian country recorded eight more deaths and 1,895 more dengue infections in the 24 hours, DGHS data showed.

The country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases in September, with 79,598 new infections and 396 deaths reported.

