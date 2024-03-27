Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead, search operations suspended

Baltimore: The United States authorities have said that the six workers who went missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore city, were presumed to be dead. The search operations to find the missing workers were also suspended until Wednesday.

According to reports, at least eight people were thrown into the River Patapsco following the collapse, however, the exact number is not known yet. So far, two people have been rescued.

It is worth mentioning that the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a large ship collided with it, and local authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.

According to a video posted on X, a large ship crashed into the bridge and caught fire before sinking, sending several vehicles into the Patapsco River, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

Reportedly, 22 Indian crew members were on board when the crash occurred. Fortunately, all the crew members are safe.

Dali, as the Singapore flagged ship is called, was bound for Colombo in Sri Lanka. It was sailing at eight knots, when it went out of control because of a power outage.

It hit a pillar of the Francis Scott Bridge over the Patapsco River, bringing down a portion of it. The Washington Post reported that the Francis Scott Bridge had the third-longest main span among all continuous truss bridges in the world.

It was over 1,200 feet between adjacent towers and supporting pillars. The 1.6-mile bridge was used by over 35,000 commuters daily, said authorities. US President Joe Biden has said the federal government will pay for reconstructing the bridge. Officials have said they were focused now on finding those missing.

