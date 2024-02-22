The news is by your side.

WATCH: At least 23 dead, several injured after ‘illegal’ gold mine collapses in Venezuela

World
By Akankshya Mishra
gold mine collapse venezuela
(Representational Image) Credits: Canadian Dimension
0

Venezuela: In a tragic incident, at least 23 people lost their lives while several others were injured after an ‘illegal’ gold mine collapsed in Venezuela. The accident took place at an open-pit gold mine in Central Venezuela, confirmed reports.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday after a wall of earth collapsed while dozens of people were at work.

Talking to AFP, a local official said that a total of 23 bodies have been recovered from “Bulla Loca” mine in Venezuela’s Bolivar state.

A video of the incident was shared by Carlos Perez Ampueda, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, on his handle on X (formerly Twitter). However, he did not mention the exact numbers.

It is noteworthy mentioning that over 200 miners were present at the site when the gold mine collapsed in Venezuela. While some of the workers managed to flee from the scene, others got trapped inside the mine.

Reportedly, relatives of the trapped miners have gathered at the La Paragua, urging government’s assistance in the matter. They asked the government to send aircraft to remote locations to send help for the trapped miner at the earliest.

One of the miners, Miner Carlos, managed to flee from the scene and arrived at a medical in La Paragua. He called the condition at the mine “terrifying.”

Bolivar state secretary Edgar Colina Reyes said that the injured ones are swiftly being shifted to a hospital for immediate medical attention. Reyes further said that emergency services like military, firefighters and other were immediately called to the area for evaluation of the situation.

Notably, the Bolivar state in Venezuela is abundant in gold, diamonds, iron, aluminum, quartz, and Colton.

Back in the year 2016, the Venezuela Government had established a mining development zone in the country. Mining operations are being carried out in the area since then.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Continue Reading
Akankshya Mishra 1457 news 0 comments

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keep ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.