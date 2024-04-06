Another Indian-origin student dies in Ohio’s Cleveland, 10 case this year

New-York: Another Indian student died in the US state of Ohio, informed India’s Consulate in New York on Friday.

The deceased student has been identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde was pursuing his education in Cleveland in Ohio.

The Indian Consulate expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of Uma Satya and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X. “All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said.

In March, another Indian student, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, went missing from the Cleveland area under mysterious circumstances. His family then received a ransom call demanding payment for his release.

The most concerning part is that since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least 10 deaths of the Indian-origin students in the US.

