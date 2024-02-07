Indian Student brutally attacked by men in Chicago

Chicago: An Indian student pursuing a master’s degree in US was attacked by armed men near his house in the US city of Chicago.

The victim, identified as Syed Mazhar Ali, a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad was found profusely bleeding after allegedly being beaten up by the robbers and claimed that they took his phone.

A CCTV footage has gone viral on social media platform X, in the video, he can be seen being followed by three of his attackers near his house on Campbell Avenue in Chicago in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 6).

In another video, Syed Ali was seen blood flowing down his forehead, nose and said, four people attacked me while i was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and those four men kicked and punched me hard. He also said that his phone was stolen and can be heard saying “Please help me, bro. Please help me,” at the end of the clip.

His wife Rizvi narrated the harrowing details of the incident and revealed that since the assault, Ali is in mental trauma and was unable to speak.

Later, Rizvi reached out the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked him to look after her husband and give them proper medical care.

The Indian consulate in Chicago has acknowledged the situation, stating in a post on X platform that it was “in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

Recently, a 25-year-old Indian student identified as Vivek Saini was mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man in the US state of Georgia.