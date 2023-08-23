8 killed, 15 injured as bus falls into river in Nepal

Nepal: At least eight people were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off and plunged into a swollen river in Dhading district of Nepal on Wednesday.

Reports say, the accident took place when the passenger bus enroute to Pokhara from Kathmandu veered off the road and plunged into Trishuli river in Dhading district.

So far bodies of eight passengers have been recovered from the incident site,informed District Police Office, Dhading Superintendent Gautam Mishra.

“Thirteen people with serious injuries have been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment while other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Gajuri Hospital,” said Mishra.