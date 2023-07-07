8 kids killed in Pak landslide

Eight children were killed in a landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Friday.

Islamabad: Eight children were killed in a landslide in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Friday.

A group of children were playing cricket on a ground located at the foot of a dune in Shangla district and got buried under it due to the landslide that occurred on Thursday, the state-run Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

After an hours-long operation till late Thursday night, Rescue 1122, local volunteers and rescue teams from Pakistan Army recovered eight bodies and an injured child from the rubble, reports Xinhua news agency.

Locals have confirmed that there are no more missing kids under the rubble.

The rescue teams said that the landslide was triggered by heavy rain lashing the area since Wednesday.

