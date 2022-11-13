6 feared dead as 2 vintage aircrafts collide during an airshow in Texas

Texas: As many as six people are believed to have lost their lives as two vintage World War II era aircrafts were involved in a collision during an airshow.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow, which describes itself as the US’s premiere WW2 air show.

The three-day event was being held in honour of Veterans Day, which was on Friday, and between 4,000 and 6,000 thousand people were watching the show.

Reportedly, nobody on the ground was injured.

The exact number of causalities has not yet been ascertained. However, six people are feared to have lost their lives.

The B-17 bomber played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in WW2.

The second plane, a P-63 Kingcobra, was a fighter aircraft used in the same war, but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.