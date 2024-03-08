6.1-magnitude quake hits Philippines

Manila: A 6.1 magnitude quake hit waters off Davao Oriental province in the Philippines on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The quake, which occurred at 05:11 p.m. local time (0911 GMT), hit at a depth of 105 km, about 149 km southeast of Governor Generoso, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, in the day, a temblor with a magnitude of 6.0 had also jolted 98km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, The Star reported.

The temblor was epicentred at 5.82 degrees north latitude and 126.88 degrees east longitude.

Its depth was 125.0 km.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

No injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.

(IANS)