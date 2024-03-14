5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday. As per information, the quake struck Afghanistan at 20:54:10 (IST) on Wednesday.

As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at 36.28 Latitude and 70.25 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 146 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake in Afghanistan. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan.”

Following this, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale shook the nation. The tremors were felt at 22:12:09 IST.

The earthquake originated at 36.49 Latitude and 71.19 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 138 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake in Afghanistan. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 22:12:09 IST, Lat: 36.49 & Long: 71.19, Depth: 138 Km, Region: Afghanistan.”

No casualties or injuries due to the earthquake have been reported till now.

Also Read: US House Passes TikTok Crackdown Law