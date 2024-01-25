5.2-magnitude earthquake hits China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Beijing: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The temblor that hit the region at at 6.21 a.m. (Beijing Time) was epicentred at 41.08 degrees north latitude and 78.55 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

Its depth was 15 km, Xinhua news agency repeorted.