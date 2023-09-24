5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar’s Yangon

Yangon: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Yangon of southern Myanmar with no casualties reported, the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) announced.

According to the DMH on Saturday, the quake occurred at about 20:54 local time.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 17.23 degrees north latitude and 96.32 degrees east longitude, which is about 12 miles to the southwest of Bago in Bago region, Xinhua nerws agency reported.

The earthquake was felt in the country’s commercial hub of Yangon, local residents said.