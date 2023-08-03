4 Nigerians spend 14 days on rudder of ship, survive with seawater, watch

New Delhi: In a remarkable happening, as many as four Nigerians spent fourteen days hiding on the rudder of a cargo ship. Meanwhile they had travelled 5,600 kms.

As per reports, after spending 10 days the Nigerians ran out of food. Hence, they then survived by drinking seawater.

Twitter user Barry Malone with handle @malonebarry shared a video of the Nigerians wrote in the caption, “Remarkable. Four Nigerians spent 14 days hiding above a cargo ship’s rudder, travelling 5,600 kms. They ran out of food after 10 days and had been surviving by drinking seawater. Really underlines the extreme lengths people will go to for a better life.”

The Nigerians were on their way to Europe. However, they were rescued by Brazillian Police. They were frightened that the ship’s crew would throw them off if discovered.

Reportedly, the set out in this tough journey on June 27. As per reports, during the journey to keep them safe, they tied a net around the rudder and tied themselves with a rope. Even during their journey they saw many marine creatures including whales and sharks who were swimming just below them.

Watch the video here: