22 miners killed in landslide at ‘illegal’ gold mine in Tanzania

Dodoma: In a tragic incident, 22 miners lost their lives in a landslide at a mine in Northern Tanzania. The incident took place in the Simuyu region in Tanzania’s Bariadi district, reliable reports confirmed on Sunday.

Reportedly, the accident took place during the early hours of Saturday. The illegal small scale gold mine collapsed due to heavy rainfall, said reliable reports in this regard.

Acting commander for the region’s fire and rescue force, Faustine Mtitu, confirmed that the number of dead bodies recovered from under the debris was 22. In a statement, he also mentioned that safety protocols were not followed inside the mine, causing the deaths in the Tanzania landslide.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed sorrow over the accident. In a post on her official X (Formerly Twitter) handle, she mentioned that the deceased were Tanzanian miners in the area who were trying to earn a living for themselves.

Also Read: