19 Foreigners Killed In S. Korea Itaewon Stampede during Halloween celebrations

Seoul: At least 19 foreigners have been confirmed dead in a stampede at Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween celebrations, fire authorities said on Sunday.

The death toll from Saturday’s accident rose to 151, with 19 of them identified as foreigners, Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, said in a briefing.

Their nationalities include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, Choi added as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.