13 killed as school dormitory catches fire in China’s Henan

China: At least thirteen people were reportedly killed as a major fire broke out in a school dormitory in Henan province of China. The fire mishap took place at the Yingcai School in Henan’s Yanshanpu village. The local fire department was informed about the fire accident at the school around 11 p.m. on Friday.

They immediately arrived at the scene and put out the blaze. But by that time at least 13 people have died in the blaze.

Meanwhile, the injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The local authorities are investigating the fire incident.

Chinese social media users on Weibo expressed outrage about the fire and called for any safety lapses to be punished.

