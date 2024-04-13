11 people killed by unknown militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Balochistan: Atleast eleven people, including nine bus passengers were killed by unknown militants in separate incidents in Balochistan province in Pakistan on Saturday.

The nine deceased passengers were travelling in a bus on the National Highway from Quetta to Taftan when they were stopped by the unknown armed militants, pulled out of the bus and abducted them at gun point belonged to Punjab.

The bodies of these nine men were later found with bullet wounds in the nearby mountainous areas near a bridge,” one senior official said.

According to Nushki Superintendent of Police (SP) Allah Bukhsh, the deceased men were labourers.

In a separate incident a car was fired upon on the same highway in which two passengers were killed and three others injured.

Following the incident, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the terrorists involved in the killing of the 11 people on Noshki highway would not be forgiven and hunted down soon.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident, saying that the government stands with the families of the deceased at this time.

“There is no room for such a tragic incident in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan,” he added.

