You can now transfer you WhatsApp chats to a new device without a back on G-Drive

A recent update from WhatsApp’s Beta channel says that users can now transfer their WhatsApp chats from an old device to a new one without using a Google drive to keep backup.

As per reports from reliable sources, this new feature will work as a convenient and efficient solution for people who wish to transfer their WhatsApp chats and media from one Android device to another without any cloud storage service coming into use. Through the new upcoming feature, users will be able to transfer their WhatsApp chats and media to a new device by using a QR code.

To use the feature, the user will first have to download WhatsApp on their new device. Then they’ll have to scan the QR on the new device’s WhatsApp from their old phone. The feature seems to be quite similar to the ‘WhatsApp Web’ feature.

Additionally, the older option to backup WhatsApp data to a Google drive is not to be replaced by the new feature. For people who are very concerned about their data, it is the best and safest for them to utilize both the options at hand. It is also to be noted that this feature will be available only for Android phone users. The similar udates for iOS are not yet being spoke about.

The exact launch date for the feature is still under speculations. However it is confirmed that the developments are underway and the feature might get rolled out to users anytime in the nearer feature.