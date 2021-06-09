Xiaomi to launch Mi 11Lite with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor in India on June 22

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its next smartphone Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22.

The Mi 11 Lite was launched in China in March 2021, but its launch in India was unknown.

The specifications of the device to be launched in India are expected to be similar to that of the Chinese one. However, it remains unknown the Mi 11Lite will be 5G or will be 4G device.

The Mi 11 Lite global variant features a 6.55 inch full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor with RAM up to 8GB and 128GB of storage.

Also read: Realme GT 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor Set To Launch Globally On June 15

On the camera front the device is equipped with a triple camera setup of 64MP, 8MPand ultra wide lens of 5MP. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi, 4G, bluetooth version 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, GPS etc. The Mi 11 Lite will draw its power from 4,250mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.

The Mi 11 Lite costs 299 Euros (roughly Rs 26,000) for 6GB+64GB variant. However, the Indian variant is expected to be cheaper than its European counterpart.