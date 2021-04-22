Xiaomi To Donate Rs 3 Crore For 1,000 Oxygen Concentrators In India

By IANS
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: As the demand for oxygen cylinders skyrocketed amid the surge in Covid-19 caseloads, smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced that it will donate Rs 3 crore to procure more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states.

In an open letter, the company said that these oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and state governments where the need is the highest, for example, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other states.

Along with this, the company has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors.

“Also partnering with @GiveIndia to raise ?1 crore for #COVIDwarriors,” Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, wrote on Twitter.

The donation page will be live on mi.com.

“These are small steps that we are taking to support the urgent needs of the country’s healthcare system and the frontline workers who are toiling round the clock to combat the threat and impact of Covid-19,” he added.

Currently, several hospitals across the country are running out of oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the concerned officials to ensure that oxygen is supplied to various states and Union Territories (UTs) in a smooth and unhindered manner.

