Xiaomi MIUI 14 update announced for eligible devices, check list here

Xiaomi has rolled out its latest MIUI 14 update for eligible smartphones globally. The company has also confirmed that the MIUI 14 will be officially available in India from today. As per the list announced by the company, a total of 18 smartphones will be getting the update today. The list mostly includes the high-end Xiaomi smartphones, but some mid-range Redmi devices have made it to the list as well. Though an actual rollout date has not been confirmed, we now have a tentative timeframe during which (at least) these devices should receive the MIUI 14 update.

List of eligible devices for Xiaomi MIUI 14 update

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Some Redmi devices are also set to receive the latest MIUI 14 update soon. Here is the list:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi will likely release the update for other Xiaomi/Redmi devices later after the first batch rollout. As per sources, more devices from the brand will receive MIUI 14 sometime during Q2, 2023. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi rolls out Android 13 alongside the MIUI 14 update to all the devices in the list or it makes the MIUI 14/Android 13 combo available to select devices for now.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones in the global market during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The Xiaomi 13 series includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones. Howvere, only the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone has made its way to the Indian arket.