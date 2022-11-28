Xiaomi 13 series to debut along side MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4 on December 1

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 series. The company has announced that the Xiaomi 13 series will launch in China on December 1st, 2022 at 7 pm China time (4:30 pm IST). The Xiaomi 13 lineup will include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The series is also expected to have a Xiaomi 13S Ultra model that might launch sometime next year. The MIUI 14, and the Xiaomi Buds 4 will also debut in this launch event.

Xiaomi 13 series release date

As seen in the promotional poster above, the Xiaomi 13 series will feature two devices, one with a flat panel, which will be the base Xiaomi 13 model, and one with a curved display, which will be the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the vanilla Xiaomi 13 will feature a flat OLED panel and will come with a 1.61mm thick narrow bezel. Both devices are likely to feature a metal frame.

Alongside the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi will also take the wraps off its latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin. Plus, the brand will also launch the Xiaomi Buds 4 on December 1st, the design of which, has also been teased today.

Xiaomi 13 specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which could be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard memory. We can, however, expect the device to launch in more memory configurations as well.