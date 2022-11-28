Xiaomi 13 series to debut along side MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4 on December 1

Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will debut MIUI 14, and the Xiaomi Buds 4 on December 1 in China.

Picture Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 series. The company has announced that the Xiaomi 13 series will launch in China on December 1st, 2022 at 7 pm China time (4:30 pm IST). The Xiaomi 13 lineup will include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The series is also expected to have a Xiaomi 13S Ultra model that might launch sometime next year. The MIUI 14, and the Xiaomi Buds 4 will also debut in this launch event.

Xiaomi 13 series release date 

As seen in the promotional poster above, the Xiaomi 13 series will feature two devices, one with a flat panel, which will be the base Xiaomi 13 model, and one with a curved display, which will be the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the vanilla Xiaomi 13 will feature a flat OLED panel and will come with a 1.61mm thick narrow bezel. Both devices are likely to feature a metal frame.

Alongside the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi will also take the wraps off its latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin. Plus, the brand will also launch the Xiaomi Buds 4 on December 1st, the design of which, has also been teased today.

Xiaomi 13 specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which could be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard memory. We can, however, expect the device to launch in more memory configurations as well.

 

