X rolls out ‘passkeys’ as login option for iOS users globally

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X, formerly known as Twitter, has emitted the need for passwords with the rollout of the “passkeys” as a login option for all iOS users around the world.

The social media company initially rolled out the Passkeys support for iOS users in the US back in January. Now, the company has expanded the Passkey support for all iOS users worldwide.

The company announced the global rollout of Passkey via an X post that reads,” Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.”

According to the company, the passkeys are easy to use and more secure. The login alternative is said to be more secure than traditional passwords. The passkeys are considered to provide stronger security since they’re individually generated by your device for each account. They are also less prone to security attacks threats such as fraudulent, deceptive, or unauthorized attacks.

A key pair is generated when users activate and set up a passkey login. The key pair serves as the digital authentication credential for the user’s device. The company has also noted that the service offering the login option only has access to one of those keys. That key has to be paired with the other key stored locally on the user’s device to verify their identity. The user has to authenticate themselves through their biometric credentials or device passcode.

Moreover, the microblogging platform also claimed that the passkey is never shared with X to ensure maximum security, and reduces the chances of unauthorized account access.

Users can turn on the passkeys on X by heading to Settings and privacy option in the Your account section in their iOS app. Then they need to find and turn on the Passkey under “Additional password protection.”

However, X didn’t whether the option will be available for Android users.

Meanwhile, the platform has enabled audio and video calls on X for Android users.