WhatsApp users can soon create stickers using AI; Details here

In a stride towards enhancing user experience, popular messaging app, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly in the testing phase of a groundbreaking AI feature. This feature will enable users to craft personalized stickers using simple text instructions.

Drawing inspiration from existing generative AI models like OpenAI’s DALL-E and Midjoruney, WhatsApp’s new AI function is gradually being introduced to select users of the Android WhatsApp beta program (version 2.23.17.14), as per reports from Wabetainfo.

Once the feature is fully rolled out, users will discover a notification within their sticker panel, alerting them about this novel option. A user-friendly “generate stickers” button will be conveniently accessible.

The functionality of this AI feature is intuitive. Users will activate the AI-generated stickers by tapping the button and then inputting a prompt like “a cat wearing a hat” or “a dog playing fetch.” Subsequently, WhatsApp’s AI will craft a selection of stickers closely resembling the provided prompt. If a user finds a suitable sticker among the results, they can readily send it to their ongoing conversation with a simple tap.

To maintain recognition and authenticity, the stickers generated through this AI-powered tool will contain some form of distinguishing mark. While the specifics are yet to be disclosed, it’s expected to be akin to Microsoft’s Bing label on images. The exact nature of this mark will become apparent upon the feature’s widespread release.

Concerns about privacy have not gone unnoticed. Given the potential for misuse or the creation of inappropriate stickers, WhatsApp is reportedly devising a reporting mechanism for such cases. While the precise protective measures are still unclear, it’s evident that the platform is considering additional layers of security.