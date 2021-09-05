WhatsApp to introduce message reactions feature similar to Instagram, Messenger

Facebook owned messaging service WhatsApp has been spotted testing message reactions feature on its platform. This new feature was spotted on WABetaInfo and is development phase. Once the feature is confirmed, it is expected that the company will launch it for Android and iOS platforms.

The reaction feature enables users to react to a specific message similar to platforms like Instagram and Messenger. In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo it can be seen that a user can react to a message with the help of 7 reactions. The reactions will be visible to other members of a group.

Even though the screenshot is taken from the iOS version of WhatsApp, it is expected that the feature will be available to the Android Beta users very soon.

We are expecting that this feature will launch soon and make messaging on WhatsApp platform more interactive.

Recently, WhatsApp has officially started to roll out its chat migration feature for iOS to Android for multiple Samsung phones.

The new feature was first announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. But at that time, the feature was made available only for the new foldable phones unveiled at the event.

Now, WhatsApp has made the chat migration feature for iOS to Android available for many other Samsung phones.

WhatsApp users can now transfer their personal and group chat history, account information, profile photos, media, and settings from an iPhone to a Samsung smartphone.

The users who have installed WhatsApp iOS 2.21.160.17 or higher version on their iPhone and have WhatsApp Android 2.21.16.20 or higher version on their new Samsung phone can use this feature.

Samsung smartphones users with version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung SmartSwitch app and are running on Android 10 or above, are eligible for data transfer.